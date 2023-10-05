Source Financial Advisors LLC Buys 131 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,623 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 12.5% in the first quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% in the first quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 20.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,094,000 after buying an additional 7,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,916,994 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $253.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,466,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,191. The business’s 50-day moving average is $280.17 and its 200-day moving average is $286.16. The stock has a market cap of $184.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $232.08 and a 52 week high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 55.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.67.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

