Source Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 107.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 78.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 846.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000.

NASDAQ JEPQ traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.33. 1,189,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,943. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.99. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $39.61 and a 1 year high of $49.48.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

