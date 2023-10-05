Source Financial Advisors LLC Has $380,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Source Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,258 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 131,004 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,653,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 18.7% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 30,493 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,176 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $919,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,864,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,141,102. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $118.18. The company has a market capitalization of $145.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.47, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.50.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

