Source Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 206 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,005,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,820 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,701,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,729 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 91,843.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,355,000 after purchasing an additional 25,641,874 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,228,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,468,000 after buying an additional 241,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after buying an additional 23,368,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.80.

Mondelez International Trading Down 3.2 %

MDLZ stock traded down $2.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.51. 2,594,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,015,017. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.53 and a 200-day moving average of $72.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.95 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.29%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.