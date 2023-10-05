Source Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 216 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Source Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Benin Management CORP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,316,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,400,155. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.61. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $92.37 and a one year high of $101.15.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

