Source Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 5,936 Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EUFN. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 175.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1,720.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of EUFN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.51. The company had a trading volume of 102,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,206. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.07. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $20.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.31.

About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

