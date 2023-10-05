Source Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BNDX. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 503.8% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2,180.8% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.59. 2,269,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,484,495. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.56. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.87 and a twelve month high of $49.52.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.0793 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

