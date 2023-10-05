Source Financial Advisors LLC Sells 555 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Source Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,078,000 after purchasing an additional 42,207,421 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 432.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,929,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,876,000 after purchasing an additional 22,684,182 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,897,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,693,000 after purchasing an additional 358,094 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,427,000 after purchasing an additional 301,825 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,174,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,873,000 after purchasing an additional 161,740 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $231.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,611. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $252.93. The company has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $243.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.21.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

