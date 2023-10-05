Source Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Source Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total value of $275,772.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,028,219 shares in the company, valued at $47,141,787,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total value of $275,772.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,028,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,141,787,549.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 693,246 shares of company stock worth $20,948,820,977. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $408.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $532.78.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.2 %

LLY stock traded up $6.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $537.98. 1,365,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,991,773. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $538.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $459.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $309.20 and a 12-month high of $601.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

