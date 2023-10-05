Source Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Source Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,316 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $163.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.50.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

UHS stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $124.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,889. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.65 and its 200-day moving average is $136.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.26. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.50 and a 1 year high of $158.57.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.31%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

