SPACE ID Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $74.60 Million (ID)

SPACE ID (ID) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 5th. SPACE ID has a total market cap of $74.60 million and approximately $8.07 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SPACE ID has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SPACE ID token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000692 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SPACE ID

SPACE ID launched on March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 1,996,892,622 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,533,910 tokens. SPACE ID’s official message board is blog.space.id. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol. The official website for SPACE ID is space.id.

SPACE ID Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 1,996,892,622.2 with 393,533,910.3039553 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.18953277 USD and is down -6.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $14,889,634.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPACE ID should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SPACE ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

