Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Sold by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 0.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth $28,000. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPOT shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.04.

Shares of SPOT traded down $3.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $155.94. The stock had a trading volume of 577,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,211. The company has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.17 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.61. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $69.29 and a 52 week high of $182.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.89). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 42.48% and a negative net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

