Spruce Power Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, October 9th (NYSE:SPRU)

Shares of Spruce Power Holding Co. (NYSE:SPRU – Free Report) are going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, October 9th. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 9th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, October 9th.

Spruce Power Stock Performance

SPRU stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.59. The company had a trading volume of 268,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,212. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Spruce Power has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $1.55. The stock has a market cap of $86.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.80.

Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Spruce Power had a negative return on equity of 10.31% and a negative net margin of 120.93%. The business had revenue of $22.81 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Spruce Power Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Spruce Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,020,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Spruce Power during the 1st quarter valued at $2,552,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spruce Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,432,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spruce Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $893,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spruce Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $891,000. 20.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spruce Power Holding Corporation owns and operates distributed solar energy assets in the United States. The company provides subscription-based services for homeowners and small businesses to own and maintain rooftop solar and battery storage. It offers its subscription-based services to approximately 72,000 customers.

Featured Stories

