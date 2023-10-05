Spruce Power Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, October 9th (NYSE:SPRU)

Spruce Power Holding Co. (NYSE:SPRU – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, October 9th. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 9th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, October 9th.
Spruce Power Trading Down 2.9 %
NYSE SPRU traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,212. Spruce Power has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $1.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.80. The firm has a market cap of $86.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.29.
Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Spruce Power had a negative return on equity of 10.31% and a negative net margin of 120.93%. The business had revenue of $22.81 million during the quarter.
About Spruce Power
Spruce Power Holding Corporation owns and operates distributed solar energy assets in the United States. The company provides subscription-based services for homeowners and small businesses to own and maintain rooftop solar and battery storage. It offers its subscription-based services to approximately 72,000 customers.
