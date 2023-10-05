State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $38.50 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 902,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,885 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up 0.5% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $38,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 120,385,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,500,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,877 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,746,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,564,588,000 after acquiring an additional 929,727 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,410,000 after buying an additional 26,267,166 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,079,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,700,000 after purchasing an additional 304,269 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.19. The stock had a trading volume of 6,946,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,947,215. The firm has a market cap of $143.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $48.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.35.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WFC. Wolfe Research cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.02.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

