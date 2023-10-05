State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 20,658 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,640 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,658 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $19,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $113,716.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,302.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $113,716.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,302.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,866 shares of company stock worth $1,688,839. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MDT traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.02. 2,898,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,675,175. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.50 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.95 and a 200-day moving average of $84.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 101.85%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

