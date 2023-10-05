State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 12,211 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $17,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,969 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,682 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 14.3% during the first quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 25.6% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,933,582 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $389,153,000 after buying an additional 21,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.9% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,535 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.97.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of UNP traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $200.91. 737,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,886,333. The firm has a market cap of $122.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $240.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $219.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.03.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

