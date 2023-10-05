State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 27,805 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 207,996 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 27,805 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Walmart were worth $32,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 5,210 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its position in Walmart by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 4,270 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. KWB Wealth raised its holdings in Walmart by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,464 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $696,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 277,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,247,700.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $696,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,247,700.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,228,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,011,557 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walmart

Walmart Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:WMT traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $159.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,454,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,860,822. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.07 and a 1 year high of $165.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.81 and a 200-day moving average of $154.70.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.