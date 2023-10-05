State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 30,348 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,348 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $17,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $262.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,406,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $277.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.71. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.71 and a fifty-two week high of $293.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.87 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.25, for a total transaction of $2,078,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,918 shares of company stock worth $15,299,870. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.