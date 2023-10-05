Steem (STEEM) Market Capitalization Tops $76.48 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Steem has a total market cap of $76.48 million and $2.54 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000626 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Steem has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,412.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.87 or 0.00236641 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $231.75 or 0.00845428 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00013748 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.89 or 0.00546776 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00056412 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00134481 BTC.

About Steem

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 445,442,521 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

