Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October 5th (ACCD, ANGO, BHOOY, BHP, BP, BZZUY, CMBM, COST, EMNSF, EQNR)

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2023

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, October 5th:

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $18.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $20.00 to $17.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 55 ($0.66) to GBX 45 ($0.54).

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

BP (LON:BP) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from GBX 650 ($7.86) to GBX 660 ($7.98).

Buzzi (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) had its price target reduced by Roth Mkm from $25.00 to $12.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $619.00 price target on the stock.

Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 139 ($1.68) to GBX 137 ($1.66).

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) had its strong-buy rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Heidelberg Materials (OTCMKTS:HDELY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $155.00 to $143.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 240 ($2.90).

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 325 ($3.93) to GBX 335 ($4.05).

Vale (NYSE:VALE) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

