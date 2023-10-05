Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October 5th (ACCD, ANGO, BHOOY, BHP, BP, BZZUY, CMBM, COST, EMNSF, EQNR)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, October 5th:

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $18.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $20.00 to $17.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY)

had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 55 ($0.66) to GBX 45 ($0.54).

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

BP (LON:BP) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from GBX 650 ($7.86) to GBX 660 ($7.98).

Buzzi (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) had its price target reduced by Roth Mkm from $25.00 to $12.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $619.00 price target on the stock.

Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 139 ($1.68) to GBX 137 ($1.66).

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) had its strong-buy rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Heidelberg Materials (OTCMKTS:HDELY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $155.00 to $143.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 240 ($2.90).

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 325 ($3.93) to GBX 335 ($4.05).

Vale (NYSE:VALE) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

