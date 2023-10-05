StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Northcoast Research started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.63.

AAP stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.96. 2,122,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,088,876. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $51.03 and a 12-month high of $194.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.23). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.74 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. acquired 8,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,825.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,139.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAP. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

