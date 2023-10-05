StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Alpha Pro Tech Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE APT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.22. The company had a trading volume of 25,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,639. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.06. The stock has a market cap of $51.38 million, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of -0.74. Alpha Pro Tech has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $5.24.

Get Alpha Pro Tech alerts:

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alpha Pro Tech had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $16.12 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director James Buchan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $44,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,817.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Alpha Pro Tech by 6.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 650,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after buying an additional 38,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 579,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 53,003 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 35,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 21,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alpha Pro Tech by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. 20.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpha Pro Tech

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Pro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Pro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.