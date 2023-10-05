StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE APT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.22. The company had a trading volume of 25,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,639. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.06. The stock has a market cap of $51.38 million, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of -0.74. Alpha Pro Tech has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $5.24.
Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alpha Pro Tech had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $16.12 million for the quarter.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Alpha Pro Tech by 6.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 650,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after buying an additional 38,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 579,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 53,003 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 35,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 21,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alpha Pro Tech by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. 20.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply.
