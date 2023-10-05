StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHGet Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMH. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.06.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 0.4 %

American Homes 4 Rent stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,676,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,368. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.50. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $28.78 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent

In related news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $67,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 28,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $1,025,776.77. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,411,600.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Reitz sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $67,446.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,788.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,877,023. Corporate insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth $619,235,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 31.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,539,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152,089 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 5,494.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,876,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788,904 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 725.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,816,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233,435 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,737,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,157 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

