StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ADM has been the subject of several other research reports. Argus increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Roth Mkm started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

ADM stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.12. 1,555,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,957,421. The company has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.51 and its 200 day moving average is $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12-month low of $69.92 and a 12-month high of $98.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $25.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.82 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 4.14%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $126,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,221.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,965,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,820,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391,054 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,364,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,810 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 25.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,684,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733,532 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,956,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,998,000 after purchasing an additional 105,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63,476.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,555,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

