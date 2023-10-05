StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $256.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.73.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $196.11. 291,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,411. Axon Enterprise has a 12 month low of $115.03 and a 12 month high of $229.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.35 and a beta of 0.88.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.47. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $374.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.53 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 29,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $5,831,992.63. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 356,489 shares in the company, valued at $70,003,744.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 29,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $5,831,992.63. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 356,489 shares in the company, valued at $70,003,744.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.47, for a total transaction of $110,452.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,060.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axon Enterprise

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.2% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.6% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 10,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.3% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 20,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Axon Enterprise

(Get Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.