StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.23.

Shares of LNG stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $160.60. 1,311,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,626,133. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.30. The company has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Cheniere Energy has a 12 month low of $135.00 and a 12 month high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.80. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 481.80%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,484.6% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 100.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

