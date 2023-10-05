StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CTO Realty Growth has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth Stock Up 1.1 %

Insider Transactions at CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.10. The stock had a trading volume of 100,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,722. The company has a market cap of $365.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.93 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.81. CTO Realty Growth has a 52 week low of $15.63 and a 52 week high of $21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

In related news, CEO John P. Albright acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,692,299.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 24.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 17,638 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 16.0% in the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 12,235 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 472,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

About CTO Realty Growth

(Get Free Report)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.