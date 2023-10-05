StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Palatin Technologies in a report on Monday, August 7th.

PTN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.81. 58,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,503. Palatin Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $6.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $21.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 million. Palatin Technologies had a negative net margin of 567.41% and a negative return on equity of 385.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Palatin Technologies will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,559,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 48,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 8.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 57,440 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 388.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 180,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $2,167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

