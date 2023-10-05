StockNews.com Begins Coverage on WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WHF. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley upped their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut WhiteHorse Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

NASDAQ WHF traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.52. The stock had a trading volume of 76,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,474. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day moving average is $12.60. WhiteHorse Finance has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.27.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $25.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.85 million. Equities research analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 681,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 42,984 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 10,511 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 1,085.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 151,457 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 153,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 111,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the period. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

