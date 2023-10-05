StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Willdan Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st.

Shares of WLDN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.28. 35,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,171. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Willdan Group has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $25.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.21 million, a P/E ratio of 241.03 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.77.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.15. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $119.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Willdan Group will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager purchased 385,537 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.11 per share, with a total value of $7,753,149.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,910,513 shares in the company, valued at $38,420,416.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Willdan Group news, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $55,726.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,174,393.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager bought 385,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.11 per share, for a total transaction of $7,753,149.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,910,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,420,416.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,906 shares of company stock valued at $185,988 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 68.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 499.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 69.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Willdan Group in the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 118.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

