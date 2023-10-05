StockNews.com Downgrades NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) to Buy

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.
NewMarket Stock Performance
NYSE:NEU traded up $4.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $458.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,100. NewMarket has a 12 month low of $288.06 and a 12 month high of $475.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $459.17 and a 200-day moving average of $416.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.27.
NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 44.65%. The firm had revenue of $685.13 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
NewMarket Company Profile
NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.
Featured Stories
