StockNews.com Downgrades NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) to Buy

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

NYSE:NEU traded up $4.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $458.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,100. NewMarket has a 12 month low of $288.06 and a 12 month high of $475.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $459.17 and a 200-day moving average of $416.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.27.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 44.65%. The firm had revenue of $685.13 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEU. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of NewMarket in the first quarter worth $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of NewMarket in the second quarter worth $48,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 15.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NewMarket by 22.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in NewMarket by 167.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. 60.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

