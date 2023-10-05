StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AECOM from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.14.

AECOM Stock Performance

NYSE:ACM traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.70. The stock had a trading volume of 481,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,229. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.93. AECOM has a 52 week low of $68.08 and a 52 week high of $92.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AECOM

In other news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 78,097 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $6,898,308.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,256.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AECOM

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the second quarter worth approximately $636,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of AECOM by 6.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 221,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,719,000 after acquiring an additional 12,545 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of AECOM by 10.0% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of AECOM by 150.9% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the second quarter worth approximately $760,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

