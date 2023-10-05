StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ALG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Alamo Group from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Alamo Group from $208.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.50.

Alamo Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ALG traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $173.34. The company had a trading volume of 90,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,290. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.47 and its 200 day moving average is $178.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.01. Alamo Group has a 12-month low of $129.76 and a 12-month high of $200.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.09). Alamo Group had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $440.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alamo Group will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.81, for a total value of $100,748.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,074,220.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALG. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,384,000 after acquiring an additional 204,507 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 678,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,065,000 after buying an additional 53,730 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 317.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after buying an additional 45,416 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 183,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,843,000 after buying an additional 45,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,558,000. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

