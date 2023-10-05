StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ATR. Bank of America reduced their target price on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AptarGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.17.

ATR stock traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $123.75. The company had a trading volume of 466,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,089. AptarGroup has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $133.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.72 and its 200 day moving average is $119.63. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.62.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $895.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. AptarGroup’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AptarGroup will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.08, for a total transaction of $242,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,144.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.08, for a total transaction of $242,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,144.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.46, for a total value of $1,220,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,418.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,849 shares of company stock valued at $4,317,425 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 866.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,913,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508,965 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $59,104,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,893,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,946,000 after purchasing an additional 237,377 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 518,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,001,000 after purchasing an additional 217,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,793,000. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

