StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ares Management (NYSE:ARES)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.33.

NYSE:ARES traded up $3.57 on Thursday, hitting $105.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,766,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31. Ares Management has a 1 year low of $58.60 and a 1 year high of $107.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.06.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Ares Management had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Ares Management will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 202,489 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total value of $19,939,091.83. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 297,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,295,908.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ares Management news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 202,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total value of $19,939,091.83. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 297,511 shares in the company, valued at $29,295,908.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Berry sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $4,192,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 444,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,604,919.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 634,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,259,785 and sold 1,313,417 shares valued at $132,726,614. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 12.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Ares Management by 5.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Ares Management by 3.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,786,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ares Management in the first quarter worth about $582,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Ares Management by 50.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 204,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,029,000 after buying an additional 68,567 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

