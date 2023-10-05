StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.88.

Shares of ASPN stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $7.55. 940,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,496. The company has a market cap of $530.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average of $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Aspen Aerogels has a one year low of $5.32 and a one year high of $14.44.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $48.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.07 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 37.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.27%. Analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven R. Mitchell acquired 7,541 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,016.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 134,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,690. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven R. Mitchell acquired 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $308,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 126,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,856.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 86,541 shares of company stock worth $550,867 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 186,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 38,305 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 711,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 16,378 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $705,000. Abbot Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 178.5% during the 1st quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 30,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 19,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 181,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 35,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

