StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AXTA traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,582,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.00. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52 week low of $20.66 and a 52 week high of $33.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.45.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Axalta Coating Systems

In other news, CEO Chris Villavarayan acquired 33,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,175.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,010.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Chris Villavarayan bought 33,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,175.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,010.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Stein purchased 36,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.38 per share, with a total value of $1,002,108.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,108. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 70,710 shares of company stock worth $2,012,916 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 152,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 93,602 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 4.2% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 32,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 63,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 107,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 8,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,675,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,963,000 after purchasing an additional 245,438 shares in the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

