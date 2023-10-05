StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Boeing (NYSE:BA)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BA. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $204.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.06.

Shares of BA stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $186.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,280,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,601,253. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.95. Boeing has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $243.10. The company has a market capitalization of $112.07 billion, a PE ratio of -24.87 and a beta of 1.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Boeing will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 734.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,359,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $926,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837,422 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,636,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,272 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,071.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,592,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $550,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 175,431.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,141,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $452,195,000 after buying an additional 2,140,261 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

