StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Electromed (NYSE:ELMD)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Electromed from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Electromed Stock Performance

Shares of ELMD traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.40. 7,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,250. Electromed has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $13.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 0.40.

Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.61 million for the quarter. Electromed had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 6.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electromed

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Electromed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electromed during the second quarter worth $129,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Electromed by 23.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Electromed by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electromed by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

