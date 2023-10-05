StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Iteris from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Iteris alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ITI

Iteris Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:ITI traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $4.20. The stock had a trading volume of 79,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,723. The company has a market capitalization of $178.79 million, a P/E ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 0.84. Iteris has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.37.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $43.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.76 million. Iteris had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 12.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that Iteris will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iteris

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iteris by 211.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,356,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,330,000 after buying an additional 1,599,016 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iteris during the second quarter worth approximately $1,600,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Iteris by 307.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 597,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 450,912 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Iteris by 109.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 429,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Iteris by 333.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 355,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 273,698 shares during the last quarter. 64.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Iteris

(Get Free Report)

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.