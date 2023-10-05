StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of National HealthCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.
National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $282.58 million during the quarter.
In other National HealthCare news, Director James Paul Abernathy sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $105,741.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NHC. Barclays PLC raised its stake in National HealthCare by 279.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 9,423 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co bought a new stake in shares of National HealthCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $523,000. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of National HealthCare by 19.7% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 33,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of National HealthCare by 16.5% in the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 30,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of National HealthCare by 12.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.13% of the company’s stock.
National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.
