StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a "hold" rating on the insurance provider's stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC began coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Stephens reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TFC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.28. The company had a trading volume of 8,327,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,897,465. The company has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Truist Financial has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $53.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.98.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Truist Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AHL Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.2% in the third quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 68,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $831,000. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 60,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 6,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile



Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

