StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of VolitionRx from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Shares of VNRX stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.70. 119,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,155. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. VolitionRx has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $54.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.70.

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.29 million. VolitionRx had a negative net margin of 6,403.47% and a negative return on equity of 7,185.73%. Equities analysts predict that VolitionRx will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 worldwide. It offers Nu.Q Vet cancer screening blood test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer that detect cancer; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

