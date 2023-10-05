StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

XENE has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.40.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.0 %

XENE stock traded up $1.67 on Thursday, hitting $35.17. The company had a trading volume of 699,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,943. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $31.79 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 1.37.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Dawn Svoronos sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $967,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XENE. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,350,000. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $61,042,000. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,827,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,423,000 after buying an additional 556,715 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 322.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 724,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,143,000 after buying an additional 552,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.