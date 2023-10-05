StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of XOMA in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Shares of XOMA stock traded up $1.87 on Thursday, hitting $15.82. 39,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,547. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.37. XOMA has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The company has a market cap of $181.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.86.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.07). XOMA had a negative net margin of 663.07% and a negative return on equity of 22.33%. The company had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that XOMA will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knott David M Jr boosted its holdings in XOMA by 18.4% in the first quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 13,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in XOMA in the second quarter worth $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in XOMA by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in XOMA in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in XOMA in the second quarter worth $28,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

