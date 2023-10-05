StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of XOMA in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.
View Our Latest Analysis on XOMA
XOMA Stock Up 13.4 %
XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.07). XOMA had a negative net margin of 663.07% and a negative return on equity of 22.33%. The company had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that XOMA will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On XOMA
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knott David M Jr boosted its holdings in XOMA by 18.4% in the first quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 13,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in XOMA in the second quarter worth $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in XOMA by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in XOMA in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in XOMA in the second quarter worth $28,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
XOMA Company Profile
XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than XOMA
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Huawei Has Entered The Chips Race, Markets Still Prefer These
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Restaurant Stocks Go on Sale…Which Are Really on the Value Menu?
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- 5 Reasons to Buy and Hold Exxon Mobil For 2024
Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.