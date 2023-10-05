Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Stake Reduced by O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lowered its holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,708,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 51,392.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 213,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 213,278 shares during the period. Retireful LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,431,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,662,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,546,000.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of HNDL traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.80. The stock had a trading volume of 68,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,226. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.03. The firm has a market cap of $907.10 million, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.57. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.14.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Dividend Announcement

About Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.1164 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

