Streakk (STKK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.38 Million

Streakk (STKK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 5th. During the last week, Streakk has traded down 39.1% against the dollar. One Streakk token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000505 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Streakk has a total market cap of $1.38 million and $184,187.52 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Streakk

Streakk’s genesis date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial.

Buying and Selling Streakk

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 0.18006488 USD and is down -3.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $98,109.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streakk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streakk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

