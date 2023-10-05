Südzucker (ETR:SZU) Trading Down 0.9%

Südzucker AG (ETR:SZU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €13.49 ($14.20) and last traded at €13.58 ($14.29). Approximately 254,939 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 410,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at €13.70 ($14.42).
Südzucker Stock Down 0.9 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is €14.75 and its 200-day moving average price is €16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.49, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.41.
About Südzucker
Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, the European Union, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, Starch, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, glucose syrup, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.
