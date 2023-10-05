Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CFO Sells $13,680.36 in Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) CFO David M. Davis sold 956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $13,680.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,303.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Performance

SNCY stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.05. The stock had a trading volume of 482,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,355. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.54.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $261.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNCY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Institutional Trading of Sun Country Airlines

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the second quarter worth $48,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company serves leisure and visiting friends and relatives passengers, and charter customers; and provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services to amazon.com services, Inc with flights to destinations in Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Featured Stories

